Here's how Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman wished her on birthday

Actor Sushmita Sen, who is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah, has received a special wish from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on her 46th birthday today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 10:13 IST
Sushmita Sen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl (Image source: Instgaram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sushmita Sen, who is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah, has received a special wish from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on her 46th birthday today. Taking to Instagram, Rohman posted an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with Sushmita.

Alongside the photograph, he wrote, "Happy birthday Babush." Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for a while now. It was technology that played cupid for the two as they first connected on Instagram DMs.

For the unversed, Rohman is a model. He also shared screen space with actor Erica Fernandes in singer Papon's music video 'Maula'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

