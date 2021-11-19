Odd News Roundup: From backflips to pogo sticks, Guinness World Records are smashed; Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub
Talent from around the world have smashed all kinds of records for the eighteenth annual GWR Day on Wednesday. Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub Paris St-Germain soccer star Kylian Mbappe and Chinese Olympic diving champion Zhang Jiaqi became godparents on Thursday to two baby pandas born at a French zoo earlier this year.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
From backflips to pogo sticks, Guinness World Records are smashed
From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, this year's Guinness World Records Day is as colorful as ever. Talent from around the world have smashed all kinds of records for the eighteenth annual GWR Day on Wednesday.
Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub
Paris St-Germain soccer star Kylian Mbappe and Chinese Olympic diving champion Zhang Jiaqi became godparents on Thursday to two baby pandas born at a French zoo earlier this year. In a ceremony at Beauval Zoo, the three-month-old twin cubs Yuandudu and Huanlili nuzzled each other in a specially made mobile pen, at times trying to lift themselves onto their still weak limbs
