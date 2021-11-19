Left Menu

Christoph Waltz to play lead role in Amazon's dark comedy series 'The Consultant'

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios, said they were excited to bring this edge-of-your-seat series to the audience.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-11-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 10:42 IST
Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz has been roped in to play the central character in dark comedy series ''The Consultant'' set at Amazon Studios.

According to Variety, the series is an adaptation of author Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name.

The story centres on a sinister relationship between boss and employee and looking at how far workers will go to get ahead and survive.

Tony Basgallop is on board as the creator and showrunner of the series. He will also executive produce alongside Waltz.

Matt Shakman will direct and executive produce along with Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman. Kai Dolbashian will serve as co-producer. “It’s a huge honour to be working with the talents of Matt Shakman and Christoph Waltz on this project that I developed with the team at 1.21 and Toluca Pictures. And with MGM and Amazon Studios we’ve found partners who are not afraid to be bold and explosive,'' said Basgallop. Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios, said they were excited to bring this ''edge-of-your-seat'' series to the audience. “With ‘The Consultant,’ Tony Basgallop has created something fearless with equal parts savage humor and delicious thrills. We are excited to collaborate with him and the entire creative team in bringing this edge-of-your seat, can’t-miss series to our Prime Video customers across the globe,'' he said. “The Consultant” hails from MGM Television and Amazon studios.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

