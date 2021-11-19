Left Menu

'Absolutely unfair': Kangana Ranaut reacts to withdrawal of farm laws

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws, actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her views on the same, and it seems like she is disappointed over the government's decision.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 12:08 IST
'Absolutely unfair': Kangana Ranaut reacts to withdrawal of farm laws
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws, actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her views on the same, and it seems like she is disappointed over the government's decision. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana shared a netizen's post that read, "Street power is the only power that matters, hence proved. #farmersprotest."

Reacting to the particular post, Kangana wrote, "Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this." In a second post, Kangana shared a picture of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Alongside the picture of Indira Gandhi, she wrote, "When the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep, lath (the cane) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution... Happy birthday Madam Prime Minister," she wrote. Friday marks the 104th birth anniversary of the former PM.

On the occasion of Gurpurab on Friday, Modi announced that his government would repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament a year ago, which has led to massive protests by farmers unions in several states. Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since it had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021