Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty's 'The Kashmir Files' to release on Republic Day 2022

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty's 'The Kashmir Files' is scheduled to release on January 26 next year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 12:40 IST
Poster of 'The Kashmir Files' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty's 'The Kashmir Files' is scheduled to release on January 26 next year. On Friday, Kher took to Instagram and shared the update with his followers.

"Kashmiri Hindus had to wait for more than 31years for the world to know about their story of genocide. There was every attempt made to suppress the darkest tragedy of Independent India. But now finally presenting the first-ever true story of the Kashmir Genocide, #TheKashmirFiles releases on the Republic Day 2022. Please help us in taking this story to the whole world," he wrote. 'The Kashmir Files' is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who has earlier helmed 'The Tashkent Files'.

The upcoming project is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Actors Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar are also a part of it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

