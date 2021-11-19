Left Menu

Evelyn Sharma becomes mother to a baby girl

Actor Evelyn Sharma has been blessed with a daughter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 12:53 IST
Evelyn Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Evelyn Sharma has been blessed with a daughter. On Friday, Evelyn took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her firstborn. She shared an adorable picture of her holding the baby in her hands.

Evelyn also shared that she and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have named the child Ava Rania Bhindi. "The most important role of my life... #mommy to @avabhindi," Evelyn captioned the post.

Netizens including members of the film industry have showered Evelyn with congratulatory messages. "Congratulations to you my dearest," actor Niel Nitin Mukesh commented.

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi dropped a red heart emoji on the post. Reportedly, Evelyn's daughter was born on November 12. The new mommy in the town has also started an Instagram account for the baby.

Speaking of Evelyn, she is best known for featuring in Hindi movies such as 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Saaho'. On the other hand, her husband Tushaan is an Australia-based dental surgeon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

