Priest, another woman, bludgeoned to death in Maharajganj temple

The incident allegedly took place Thursday night and the bodies of both persons were found lying in the temple on Friday morning by the villagers after which they informed the police. According to the police, they were killed with a blow to their heads with the deity's idol installed in the temple. Their bodies have been sent for a post mortem examination and an investigation is on, officials at Parsa Malik Police Station said.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A priest and a 'sadhvi' were found killed inside a temple in Mahdeiya village of Maharajganj, police said on Friday. The incident allegedly took place Thursday night and the bodies of both persons were found lying in the temple on Friday morning by the villagers after which they informed the police.

According to the police, they were killed with a blow to their heads with the deity's idol installed in the temple.

Their bodies have been sent for a post mortem examination and an investigation is on, officials at Parsa Malik Police Station said. . According to villagers, Ram Ratan Mishra (73), a resident of Mahdeiya village, had built Mata's temple in the village at his own expense and used to live there. For the last two and a half decades, a woman named Kalavati (68) from Nepal had also been living and worshipping there, and people referred to her as 'Sadhvi'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

