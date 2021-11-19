Left Menu

Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi call it quits

Model Kaia Gerber and actor Jacob Elordi have broken up after one year of dating.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:38 IST
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Model Kaia Gerber and actor Jacob Elordi have broken up after one year of dating. A source confirmed the news of their break up to E! News, saying, "they split and it is amicable."

Elordi, best known for projects like 'Kissing Booth' and 'Euphoria', was spotted amid the news on Thursday in New York City, wearing sweatpants, an oversized coat, a baseball hat and sunglasses. Their split comes less than two months after Gerber and Elordi made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles.

Gerber wore a sleeveless sparkling gold Celine by Hedi Slimane dress, while Elordi wore a black Celine Homme tuxedo by Hedi Slimane, as they smiled at each other on the red carpet. Gerber and Elordi were first spotted together in September 2020. The pair later made their relationship Instagram official that Halloween, when they went dressed as Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

Though the pair kept their relationship relatively private, Gerber did open up about her romance with the actor in her June/July 2021 cover story with Vogue. "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," the model told the magazine.

"Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone," she added at the time. Gerber previously dated 'SNL' star and actor Pete Davidson while Elordi was most recently linked to his Emmy-winning Euphoria co-star Zendaya. (ANI)

