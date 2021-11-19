Left Menu

From becoming the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss Universe at the age of 18 to raising two daughters single-handedly and entertaining viewers with her versatile acting performances, Sushmita Sen has surely come a long way in her life.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:41 IST
'Aarya' changed my life: Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
From becoming the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss Universe at the age of 18 to raising two daughters single-handedly and entertaining viewers with her versatile acting performances, Sushmita Sen has surely come a long way in her life. The last two years must be really special for Sushmita as she made a solid comeback in acting with the web show 'Aarya', which is now nominated for the prestigious International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category.

According to Sushmita, who turned 46 on Friday, Ram Madhvani's directorial changed her life for the better. "I feel prior to Aarya, I was kind of an actor, on the personal front also, I faced quite a lot of challenges, and a challenging 5 years period at the end of it. I felt like the Universe had to reward me because I've worked so hard to get there! And I can call Aarya that reward! It came at the right time, not just on a professional level," she said.

Sushmita added, "Playing Aarya has been a worthy experience and to do so successfully, showcasing the relationship of a mother and of a woman who can hold the family together, even if the family belongs to the underworld and Drug Mafia, you glue it all together. I think Aarya changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting and lovely series as an actor to be a part of. I think it was an all-round experience which has changed my life for the better, for sure." Sushmita is now waiting for the release of the second season of 'Aarya'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

