PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:42 IST
Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' to release in India on Dec 10
Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg's much-awaited film ''West Side Story'' is set to hit Indian theatres on December 10, the makers announced on Friday.

The film is an adaptation of the famed 1957 Broadway musical of the same name.

Penned by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

The film, after being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be released theatrically by 20th Century Studios both in India and the US.

Taking to Instagram, 20th Century Studios, shared the new release date of the movie. "Steven Spielberg's ''West Side Story'' | Featurette | 20th Century Studios. Go behind the scenes in the making of Steven Spielberg's #WestSideStory in this new featurette. Experience the film only in theaters December 10," the post read.

The movie stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

''West Side Story'' is produced by Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

