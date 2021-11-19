Wanted to take 'Lapachhapi' to bigger audience with Hindi remake: director Vishal Furia on 'Chhorii'

Director Vishal Furia says he wanted to make his horror film ''Lapachhapi'' first in the Marathi language before following it up with the Hindi version in ''Chhorii'' as the audience in regional cinema is more receptive towards new content.

''Chhorii'' is the remake of Furia's 2017 film, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targetted by evil spirits.

“When I wrote the original film ‘Lapachhapi’ and started approaching people, I found a reluctance towards different kinds of horror films in this country. The only acceptance for horror is the more Bollywood version which consists of songs and sex. That is not the film I wanted to make,'' the director told PTI.

''So, I had to make a film in a regional language because the regional audience is more receptive towards new content.'' The Marathi version was a critical and commercial hit, paving the way forward for a remake, the director said.

Furia, who worked in the broadcast industry as VFX artist, promo producer and promo director for more than a decade, said his film explores a genre in horror that's untapped in India.

“It is a very technical genre. Every aspect of filmmaking needs to come together to tell a story and in that the mood of the film, lighting, sound, performances, every aspect has to be correct to create that right scare. If one thing goes wrong, then the film is not impactful. It's the most challenging genre,” he added.

According to the 39-year-old filmmaker, the core story of the film is universally appealing hence it was apt to retell the narrative to a wider audience.

''The subject matter is such that it doesn't restrict itself to a certain state or culture or tradition. It could happen anywhere in this country or in any other country. It is a universal film,'' he said.

Furia recalled how despite his Marathi film “Lapachhapi” receiving wide acclaim, he had to struggle to find takers in Bollywood.

After a couple of years, Abundantia Entertainment, T-Series and Crypt TV, came on board for the project. “Unfortunately, I still had to struggle because it's not easy to change what people think. But then these people came on board as they liked the film, now I'm just hoping that people like it.” The film is headlined by Nushrratt Bharuccha and also stars Saurabh Goyal, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Pallavi Ajay and Yaaneea Bharadwaj.

Furia said Bharuccha was his first choice for the remake version.

“I had actually met Nushrratt three-four years ago for a project which never materialized. But that meeting with her was great, I liked that hunger of hers of doing something different. ''When we were doing this film, thankfully, producers also put out her name and she accepted the film. She's done fabulous work, and I'm pretty sure she will surprise the audience.” Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, T-Series and Crypt TV, which is backed by the American horror specialist Blumhouse Productions, “Chhorii” will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 26.

