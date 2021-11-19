Allu Sneha Reddy Hits Highest Following Among Star Wives

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Allu Sneha Reddy, the stylish wife of superstar Allu Arjun, passed a new milestone on Instagram, yesterday reaching a whopping, 6 million followers in a very short time of being online! This is especially notable because Sneha started posting on social media only quite recently and yet her number of followers has rapidly climbed to exceed that of most other star wives, who have not been actors or are actors themselves. Allu Sneha Reddy’s Instagram account is a photographic testament to all things that are dear to her heart. The star wife often posts heart-warming images of her children Ayaan and Arha, as well as images of her husband Allu Arjun and herself. Her pictures, such as those from their recent Diwali celebrations, are a rare glimpse into the life of the much loved and respected family and truly delight their fans who express their feelings in the comments to this otherwise very private couple. Her Instagram posts also reflects her love for travel, her great sense of style. Allu Sneha Reddy’s flair for event-decor became evident from her posts on her Halloween and Diwali celebrations. As Allu Arjun proudly shared on social media that Sneha had overseen all the decor personally, the star wife has been inundated with requests to give this talent a professional form. Will she do that? We will wait for an update on Instagram! Image 1: Allu Sneha Reddy Image 2: Allu Sneha Reddy PWR PWR

