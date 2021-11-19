Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:58 IST
Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal' to release theatrically worldwide in August 2023
Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film "Animal" is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 11, 2023, the makers announced on Friday.

The crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh", the remake of his 2017 Telugu hit ''Arjun Reddy''.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is producing "Animal". The banner shared the new release date of the movie on its official Twitter page.

"Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theaters worldwide on 11th August 2023," the tweet read.

The film was earlier scheduled to release during Dusshera, 2022.

"Animal" also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

It is produced by T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

