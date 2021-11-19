Left Menu

Evelyn Sharma, husband Tushaan Bhindi welcome daughter Ava

Actor-model Evelyn Sharma and her Australia-based husband, dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, have welcomed their first child together. Sharma announced her daughters arrival on Instagram alongside a photo with the new-born.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:07 IST
Evelyn Sharma, husband Tushaan Bhindi welcome daughter Ava
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-model Evelyn Sharma and her Australia-based husband, dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, have welcomed their first child together. Sharma announced her daughter's arrival on Instagram alongside a photo with the new-born. She didn't reveal the birth date of the baby, but shared that they have named her Ava Rania Bhindi.

“The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi,” she wrote.

Sharma, best known for starring in films like “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, “Saaho” and “Yaariyan”, had announced her pregnancy in July.

Bhindi and Sharma got married on May 15 last year in Brisbane, Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021