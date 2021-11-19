Evelyn Sharma, husband Tushaan Bhindi welcome daughter Ava

Actor-model Evelyn Sharma and her Australia-based husband, dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, have welcomed their first child together. Sharma announced her daughter's arrival on Instagram alongside a photo with the new-born. She didn't reveal the birth date of the baby, but shared that they have named her Ava Rania Bhindi.

“The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi,” she wrote.

Sharma, best known for starring in films like “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, “Saaho” and “Yaariyan”, had announced her pregnancy in July.

Bhindi and Sharma got married on May 15 last year in Brisbane, Australia.

