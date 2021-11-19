Former PTI staffer dead
Bijon Kumar Chakraborty, former regional engineer with the Press Trust of India (PTI), has died here after prolonged illness, his family said on Friday.
He was 66.
Chakraborty died on Thursday night and his funeral was held on Friday, the family said.
He was posted in Jaipur and retired as a regional engineer in 2015.
