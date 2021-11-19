Left Menu

'We miss you mommy' - Monaco princess' children send absent mother message of love

Charlene, a former Olympian, has halted her public duties while she convalesces in a secret location after returning to Monaco from her homeland South Africa earlier this month following a months-long stay abroad. "We miss you mommy," Princess Gabriella, 6, wrote in her drawing with two large red hearts.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's two young children held up drawings from a palace balcony during celebrations to mark the principality's national holiday on Friday, telling their unwell mother that they missed her.

"We miss you mommy," Princess Gabriella, 6, wrote in her drawing with two large red hearts. Her twin brother, Hereditary Prince Jacques, told Charlene: "We love you mommy". The two children had been watching a parade from the balcony with their father Prince Albert in the Place du Palais below, before they went inside to fetch their messages.

Charlene is suffering from deep fatigue and will need several weeks to recover away from the public eye, the palace said on Tuesday. Her stay in South Africa sparked speculation about a troubled marriage - a claim the family denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

