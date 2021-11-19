Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple on auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday went to seek blessings at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:47 IST
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple on auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday went to seek blessings at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture in which he can be seen inside the temple, dressed in a white kurta.

He further penned a caption, expressing his gratitude for all the love from the industry. "Aaj kaan mein sirf Thank You bola !! Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Feeling blessed with all the love coming from the industry. Can't wait for the fans to watch it!! #Dhamaka now LIVE on Netflix," he wrote.

Fans poured in love-filled comments at his post. "Aww so nice," a fan wrote.

"All the best to Dhamakedar hero for Dhamaka," another added. Kartik's film 'Dhamaka' has released on Friday on Netflix. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal. Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of the upcoming movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021