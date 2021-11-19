Sushmita Sen turns 46, reveals she underwent surgery

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who turned 46 on Friday, revealed that she recently had a surgery and feels ''reborn''.

The actor took to Instagram to thank her fans and well-wishers for showering their love and blessings on her this special day.

“#birthdaygirl A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous & loving souls…unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!!,” she caption a picture.

Sharing the health update, the actor said she is recovering “marvellously”.

“I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words… Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!!,” she said, without sharing details about the surgery.

For Sen, she said her 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning.

“…also sports a new look lots to look forward to…after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE!!! #gratitude #love #tightesthug I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga,” she concluded.

The former Miss Universe, known for movies such as “Biwi No 1”, “Aankhen”, “Filhaal”, “Samay”, “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya” and “Main Hoon Na”, was diagnosed with Addison’s disease in 2014.

On the work front, she is awaiting the release of her Emmy-nominated show “Aarya”, created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the show, which is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama “Penoza”.

