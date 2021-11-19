Left Menu

Ear-resistable Turkish cat Midas becomes internet sensation

"We have never thought of buying a cat, we just wanted to rescue a cat from the street, and we wanted to adopt her," said Dosemeci, who also has two Golden Retrievers, Zeyno and Suzi, to keep Midas company at home. Midas, whose name comes from the mythological king of Phrygia who was saddled with donkey ears but could turn everything he touched into gold, achieved internet fame with social media posts about her daily life with Suzi and Zeyno.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:42 IST
Ear-resistable Turkish cat Midas becomes internet sensation

Midas was born with two sets of ears and a defective jaw due to a genetic mutation, but this has not stopped the four-month-old Turkish cat from becoming an internet sensation with over 73,000 followers on social media.

The young feline was born in a backyard in Ankara alongside five siblings and later adopted by Canis Dosemeci and her family. They said they fell in love with Midas at first sight and wanted to take her in, concerned that her chances of finding a home would be hampered due to her unique condition. "We have never thought of buying a cat, we just wanted to rescue a cat from the street, and we wanted to adopt her," said Dosemeci, who also has two Golden Retrievers, Zeyno and Suzi, to keep Midas company at home.

Midas, whose name comes from the mythological king of Phrygia who was saddled with donkey ears but could turn everything he touched into gold, achieved internet fame with social media posts about her daily life with Suzi and Zeyno. Though Midas' appearance may be unusual, her condition does not affect her health or hearing, according to her veterinarian Resat Nuri Aslan. What sets Midas apart is that all four of her earflaps are connected to the ear canal.

Dosemeci said she hopes Midas' popularity can persuade people to adopt pets rather than buying them from stores. "People are so surprised, they can't believe it," Dosemeci said. "Everyone wants to come to see her, or they want photos.

"Some people also find her scary, but generally people think her sympathetic." (Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021