Left Menu

Jurnee Smollett bags role in Amazon's 'The Burial' alongside Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones

American actor Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in 'The Burial', which is a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:21 IST
Jurnee Smollett bags role in Amazon's 'The Burial' alongside Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones
Jurnee Smollett (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in 'The Burial', which is a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. According to Variety, the 'Lovecraft Country' actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project.

Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral homeowner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx's opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright.

Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc. banner and Double Nickel Entertainment's Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn. Foxx will produce with partner Datari Turner, along with Maven Pictures' Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray. Smollett had received critical claim and an Emmy nomination for lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Leti Lewis on HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'. Her previous TV credits include 'Parenthood', 'Underground', and 'True Blood'.

In the feature film space, she has previously dazzled as the DC Comics hero Black Canary in Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey', and will soon reprise the character in a spinoff film at HBO Max. She will next be seen in 'Escape From Spiderhead' opposite Chris Hemsworth at Netflix. Smollett will also executive produce and star in 'Lou', also at Netflix, alongside Allison Janney and Logan Marshall-Green, as per Variety.

The native New Yorker was born one of six siblings, and enjoyed a robust acting career as a child, including the notable gothic drama 'Eve's Bayou'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021