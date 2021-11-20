Left Menu

Maha: 3 held for extorting Rs 3.26 crore from Kolhapur sugar trader

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 3.26 crore from a Kolhapur-based sugar trader after honey-trapping him, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Friday.The incident took place in 2019 at a plush hotel in Andheri, where the sugar trader had stayed, he said.The trader had invited his female friend, with whom he was in contact since 2016.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 00:02 IST
Maha: 3 held for extorting Rs 3.26 crore from Kolhapur sugar trader
Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 3.26 crore from a Kolhapur-based sugar trader after honey-trapping him, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Friday.

The incident took place in 2019 at a plush hotel in Andheri, where the sugar trader had stayed, he said.

''The trader had invited his female friend, with whom he was in contact since 2016. for a meal. This woman invited another female friend of hers as well. One of them shot an objectionable video of the man and extorted Rs 3.26 crore from him since March 2019,'' the official said.

Based on a probe by Unit X of the Crime Branch, three people were held, while one woman is wanted in the case, he said.

