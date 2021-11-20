Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub

Paris St-Germain soccer star Kylian Mbappe and Chinese Olympic diving champion Zhang Jiaqi became godparents on Thursday to two baby pandas born at a French zoo earlier this year. In a ceremony at Beauval Zoo, the three month-old twin cubs Yuandudu and Huanlili nuzzled each other in a specially made mobile pen, at times trying to lift themselves onto their still weak limbs

