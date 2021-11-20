Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'It's going to be scary but ... fun' - Cardi B on hosting American Music Awards

Rapper Cardi B said she is scared but excited about hosting for her first time when she presides over the American Music Awards on Sunday. The New York native said she knew the job would be a lot of work, but said she wanted to check it off her bucket list.

'Rust' script never called for Baldwin gun to be fired, lawsuit alleges

A crew member working on the Western movie "Rust" said in a lawsuit on Wednesday that the script never called for a gun to be fired during a scene that Alec Baldwin was rehearsing when he killed a cinematographer last month. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell alleges Baldwin should have checked the gun himself for live ammunition rather than relying on the assistant director's assertion that the Colt .45 revolver was safe to use.

Helen Mirren to get SAG lifetime honor

Britain's Helen Mirren will get a lifetime achievement award from her fellow actors at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards ceremony next year, organizers said on Thursday. Mirren, an Oscar winner, has played more than 70 roles ranging from Queen Elizabeth to a secret services assassin over her 45 year career across film, television and theatre.

Bursting with bling, 'House of Gucci' tells of feuds behind the fashion

Bold, beautiful to look at and bursting with star power, "House of Gucci" brings the remarkable story of the squabbling family behind the Italian fashion brand to the big screen. Starring Lady Gaga as the ambitious outsider who married into the family only to have her spouse killed off, the movie opening next Thursday in the United States and beyond tells a tale of decadence, betrayal and revenge.

British man pleads guilty in New York over global movie piracy scheme

A British man pleaded guilty on Thursday to involvement in an alleged global piracy ring that distributed unreleased movies and television shows online, causing major losses for production studios. George Bridi, 52, entered his plea to a copyright infringement conspiracy charge in a telephone hearing before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan.

Soccer: Kim Kardashian, Leeds owner Radrizzani help 130 Afghan female players fly to Britain

Reality star Kim Kardashian and Leeds United soccer club owner Andrea Radrizzani helped former Afghanistan captain Khalida Popal in flying 130 Afghan women soccer players and their families from Pakistan to Britain on Thursday. Copenhagen-based Popal has spearheaded evacuation efforts for female athletes from Afghanistan following the country's Taliban takeover in August.

Advocacy group Time's Up to be 'rebuilt' after findings of missteps

Time's Up, the group founded in Hollywood almost four years ago amid an outcry over sexual harassment, said on Friday it would undergo a "major reset" after a report found confusion about its mission, poor communication and other missteps. The group, created with big-name stars and much fanfare in January 2018, gave employees no clear guidance about their work and was seen as too close to Hollywood and Democratic politicians, said the report by an outside consultant. Time's Up commissioned the study following public criticism.

Cuba protest anthem 'Patria y Vida' wins Latin Grammy Song of the Year

A group of Cuban musicians including reggaeton duo Gente de Zona on Thursday won Song of the Year in the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards for "Patria y Vida," a defiant hip-hop song that has become the anthem of Cuba's anti-government protest movement. Gente de Zona, Yotuel of hip-hop band Orishas fame and singer-songwriter Descemer Bueno collaborated on the song with two rappers in Cuba, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky, who are part of a dissident artists' collective on the communist-run island.

'Emotionally brilliant': singer Adele releases new album '30'

Music star Adele released her first album in six years on Friday, winning over critics and fans alike with the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her young son. The hotly-anticipated "30" is the fourth studio album by the Briton, whose chart-topping ballads about break-ups, regrets and nostalgia have made her one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)