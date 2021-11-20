GKB Opticals Unveils Premium Wedding Collection for This Season

Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India GKB Opticals, the leading national optical retail chain with more than 60 years of legacy is all set to unveil a never seen before premium wedding eyewear collection at their Park Mansion, Park Street, Kolkata showroom from 19th Nov – 21st Nov, 2021. The 3-day ‘Wedding Edit’ gala event will showcase eyewear collection from luxurious jewellery brands like Chopard, Cartier, Maybach, Balenciaga, Hublot, Dita, Porsche Design, Dior, Jimmy Choo and more such brands from across the globe.

GKB Opticals has curated one of a kind assortment of eyewear brands exclusively for your dream wedding. The star highlights of this 3-day event are unique pairs of glasses created and dedicated for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival that is being exclusively showcased at the GKB Wedding Edit. Its features include a Cat-eye clear acetate front piece with gold-coloured leaves with 24 carat gold-plated mirror lens, jeweled metal temple micro cast in a palm leaf shape. To add more glitter it also has golden shadow coloured crystal decoration perfectly packed in a gold satin box to finish the premium look.

Weddings are a crucial and auspicious affair for all individuals across the globe. However, The Big Fat Indian Wedding is all about extravaganza and glittering finery. GKB Opticals unveils this collection introducing eyewear for one’s wedding celebrations.

Yet another highlight is the Akoni Wonder Boy Sunglass from BALMAIN EYEWEAR featuring an oversized titanium frame, wide gold-tone and black temples and the Balmain logo embossed side shields. We know you'll look after them, but these glasses come with protection, just in case. Adding to the star highlights there is also an exclusive preview of the Fall/ Winter ’22 collection for Cartier, Gucci, Mont Blanc, Botega Veneta that is yet to be launched.

GKB Opticals as an eyewear brand has always been ahead when it comes to latest style and designs. Eyewear has been an important accessory to enhance our overall regular look. Through this wedding collection they want to highlight eyewear as an essential accessory to one’s wedding celebration & fashion quotient.

About GKB Opticals A legacy of over 60 years and over 1 million customers served – GKB Opticals’ humble legacy started with its first retail store back in 1968 at Gariahat, Kolkata.

Founded by visionary Mr. Brijendra Kumar Gupta, the company was awarded the ‘Most Admired Retailer’s Award” in 2013 and 2014, followed by winning the coveted title of India’s Most Trusted Brand in 2015 and The Times Best Retail Eyewear Chain this year. With over 73 stores all over India, the newly launched website and Home Service initiative, GKB offers quality eyewear from a vast portfolio of international and home brands.

Website: gkboptical.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: GKB Opticals introduces The Wedding Edit collection PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)