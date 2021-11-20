Jackson White to star in Hulu series 'Tell Me Lies

''Mrs Fletcher'' actor Jackson White has been roped in to play the lead role in drama series ''Tell Me Lies'' set at streaming platform Hulu.

According to Deadline, the show is based on American author Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name. The story follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen DeMarco and Lucy Albright. ''The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them,'' the plotline reads. White will play Stephen opposite Grace Van Patten's Lucy in the series.

Meaghan Oppenheimer is adapting the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The show, which was first announced in September last year, is part of a first-look deal actor Emma Roberts and her Belletrist TV banner has signed with Hulu.

Roberts will be executive producing the series along with Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski of Belletrist, Rebelle Media's Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan as well as Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer of Refinery29.

20th Television is the studio behind the project.

