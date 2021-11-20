Derek Luke joins Katie Holmes in 'Rare Objects'

Actor Derek Luke has joined the cast of 'Rare Objects', reuniting with actor Katie Holmes nearly two decades after the pair appeared together in the 2003 film 'Pieces of April'. 'Rare Objects' was announced a few weeks back. Holmes not only stars in the movie but will produce and direct it as well, reported Variety.

She also co-wrote its screenplay, which is based on Kathleen Tessaro's novel of the same name, with Phaedon Papadopoulos. Julia Mayorga, the breakout star of Showtime's 'American Rust', is part of the ensemble. Apart from reuniting on 'Rare Objects', Luke is also collaborating with Holmes for another movie. The actor will appear in the still-untitled film directed by Holmes alongside Jim Sturgess and Melissa Leo.

'Rare Objects' will tell the story of a young woman (Mayorga) with a traumatic past who seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at an antique store. Receiving wisdom and guidance from the kind souls that own the shop, she gains a new level of confidence that will then be put to the test when those from her past draw her back into their world and challenge her fragile stability. Luke will essay antiques dealer Winshaw. Divorced from his wife, with a small child in Virginia, Winshaw travels the world and sends back his amazing finds to the store. As he deals with the high society of New York City, Winshaw helps Mayorga's character navigate her way through this new life as romance blossoms.

The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. Luke is an Independent Spirit Award-winning actor for his debut performance in the 2002 film 'Antwone Fisher', which was directed by Denzel Washington.

He also starred in 'Captain America: The First Avenger', 'Friday Night Lights' and in Spike Lee's 'Miracle at St. Anna', and appeared in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' and FX's 'The Americans'. (ANI)

