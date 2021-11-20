Left Menu

Oprah Winfrey excited for Adele's comeback album '30'

Singer-songwriter Adele has recently released her comeback album '30', which got her fans swooning all over her once again. Apparently, her new album '30' has been inspired by her marriage and divorce.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 13:27 IST
Oprah Winfrey excited for Adele's comeback album '30'
Oprah Winfrey and Adele (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter Adele has recently released her comeback album '30', which got her fans swooning all over her once again. Apparently, her new album '30' has been inspired by her marriage and divorce. Now that her new album is out, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey turned out to be a big fan of her as well and took to her Instagram account to post a selfie with the singer and tagged her.

"Who's excited #30 is finally out? US! I've been singing the songs for a month now. "Hold On" will become an anthem around the world for anybody going through a struggle. "I Drink Wine" will be appreciated by all of us wine connoisseurs. And I need therapy to get "Easy On Me" out of my head. Congrats on releasing your truth today @adele!" she wrote. The Grammy-winning singer was recently seen in an interview with Oprah in a two-hour special, titled 'Adele One Night Only'. In this interview, the singer got candid about her divorce, weight loss, her son's upbringing and her new romance with sports agent Rich Paul.

Meanwhile, Oprah has been a popular talk show host, actor and entrepreneur. She is known for 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' and has also starred in movies, such as 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks', 'Selma' and 'The Butler'. Apart from that, she has also lent her voice to a variety of animated movies like 'Charlotte's Web' and 'The Princess and the Frog'. Talking about Adele, her new album '30' includes some of the most iconic songs such as 'Easy on Me', 'Hold On' and 'I Drink Wine'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
2
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021