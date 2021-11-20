Left Menu

'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date moved to Baisakhi 2022

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release in February 2022, will now hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 13:30 IST
'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date moved to Baisakhi 2022
Poster of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release in February 2022, will now hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. The film, which has been delayed multiple times, was initially slated to release this Christmas.

Announcing the new release date of the movie on social media, Aamir Khan Productions took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date :) #LaalSinghOnBaisakhi." 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

The Hindi version also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', presented by Viacom18 Studios, will now hit the silver screen on April 14, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
2
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021