'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date moved to Baisakhi 2022

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release in February 2022, will now hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. The film, which has been delayed multiple times, was initially slated to release this Christmas.

Announcing the new release date of the movie on social media, Aamir Khan Productions took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date :) #LaalSinghOnBaisakhi." 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

The Hindi version also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', presented by Viacom18 Studios, will now hit the silver screen on April 14, 2022. (ANI)

