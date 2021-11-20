Left Menu

Big B heaps praise on son Abhishek Bachchan after 'Bob Biswas' trailer release

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas', which had released recently, received an overwhelming response from actors' fans, especially his biggest one, actor and father Amitabh Bachchan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 14:27 IST
Big B heaps praise on son Abhishek Bachchan after 'Bob Biswas' trailer release
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhiskek Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas', which had released recently, received an overwhelming response from actors' fans, especially his biggest one, actor and father Amitabh Bachchan. Senior Bachchan took to his Instagram account and reposted the trailer with a heartwarming note.

"I am proud to say you are my Son ! "BYCMJBBN". Repost @redchilliesent #BobBiswas says Nomoshkar! But this might be the first and last time you hear it. Trailer out now. Premieres 3rd Dec on #Zee5. #NomoshkarEkMinute," the actor captioned the post. For the unversed, the upcoming project revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film.

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, 'Bob Biswas' is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. 'Bob Biswas' is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.

Apart from 'Bob Biswas', Abhishek will be seen in other projects like 'Dasvi' and 'Breathe' season 3. He was last seen in a Netflix Original, 'Ludo'. Meanwhile, Big B will also be starring in a few upcoming movies like 'Brahmastra', 'Mayday' and the Hindi adaptation of 'The Intern'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021