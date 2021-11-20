Left Menu

Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Hit - The First Case' release date out

The makers of the upcoming suspense thriller 'HIT - The First Case' have announced that the Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer will arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 14:30 IST
Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Hit - The First Case' release date out
Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of the upcoming suspense thriller 'HIT - The First Case' have announced that the Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer will arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Sanya shared a picture of the cast and crew, along with announcing the release date.

"We are hitting the theatres with a swooning mystery thriller, Hit - The First Case on 20th May 2022," she wrote the caption. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'HIT' and is helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu.

'HIT - The First Case' is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. The original Telugu film starred actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles. The Hindi remake has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021