Left Menu

Marvel President teases new 'top secret' project with Scarlett Johansson

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently teased a new project with actor Scarlett Johansson.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 16:18 IST
Marvel President teases new 'top secret' project with Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently teased a new project with actor Scarlett Johansson. As per People magazine, the Marvel Studios head attended the American Cinematheque honour for Johansson at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday night where he made a speech, calling Johansson "an enormously talented storyteller."

"We already are working with Scarlett on another not, non-Black Widow-related top secret that Marvel Studios is producing," he revealed speaking about the new project. Calling Johansson "a very, very smart producer," Feige continued, "Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her calibre from those epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2, to the around the world press tour for Avengers Endgame, to partnering with you as a producer on Black Widow."

"Working with you, Scarlett has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career. Thank you for everything. Congratulations. You're of course a real-life superhero," Feige added. Currently, no other details about the new project are available. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021