Left Menu

Kal Penn to play central character in Peter Tolan's FX comedy pilot 'Belated'

The project also focuses an unexpected inter-generational friendship between Owen and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen.Nick Alford of Tolans banner Cloudland also executive produces the pilot.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-11-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 16:37 IST
Kal Penn to play central character in Peter Tolan's FX comedy pilot 'Belated'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-comedian Kal Penn is set to headline Peter Tolan's comedy pilot ''Belated'' for FX. According to Deadline, Tolan, best known for creating shows like ''Rescue Me'' and ''The Job'', has penned the pilot and will also serve as director as well as executive producer.

The story follows Owen (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and his ex-wife Diana as they attempt to find their new normal and take on new relationships while continuing to co-parent together. The project also focuses an unexpected inter-generational friendship between Owen and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen.

Nick Alford of Tolan's banner Cloudland also executive produces the pilot. FX Productions is the studio behind the project. Penn will next be seen in Comedy Central's holiday film ''Hot Mess Holiday'', headlined by Surina Jindal and Melanie Chandra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021