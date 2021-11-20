Kal Penn to play central character in Peter Tolan's FX comedy pilot 'Belated'

Actor-comedian Kal Penn is set to headline Peter Tolan's comedy pilot ''Belated'' for FX. According to Deadline, Tolan, best known for creating shows like ''Rescue Me'' and ''The Job'', has penned the pilot and will also serve as director as well as executive producer.

The story follows Owen (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and his ex-wife Diana as they attempt to find their new normal and take on new relationships while continuing to co-parent together. The project also focuses an unexpected inter-generational friendship between Owen and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen.

Nick Alford of Tolan's banner Cloudland also executive produces the pilot. FX Productions is the studio behind the project. Penn will next be seen in Comedy Central's holiday film ''Hot Mess Holiday'', headlined by Surina Jindal and Melanie Chandra.

