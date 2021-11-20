Left Menu

Delroy Lindo joins Mahershala Ali in 'Blade' reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-11-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 16:48 IST
Delroy Lindo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Veteran actor Delroy Lindo has boarded the cast of Disney and Marvel Studios' ''Blade'' reboot, led by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. According to Deadline, Disney confirmed on Saturday that Lindo will play a pivotal role in the much-anticipated movie. Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been tapped to write the movie, while ''Mogul Mowgli'' helmer Bassam Tariq will direct the upcoming adaptation of the popular comic.

Created by writer Marv Wolfman, Blade first made an appearance in the 1973 comic book ''The Tomb of Dracula #10'' as a supporting character.

He is a vampire hunter--half-mortal, half-immortal--who tries to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

Osei-Kuffour is the first Black woman to pen a Marvel feature film, while Tariq is the sixth person of colour to direct a film for the studio.

