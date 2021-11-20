‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ to release in June 2022
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022, the makers announced on Saturday.The family comedy drama is backed by filmmaker Karan Johars Dharma Productions. In a Twitter post, Johar shared the release date of the movie.Theres nothing like family and I always believe - we must celebrate that.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022, the makers announced on Saturday.
The family comedy drama is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In a Twitter post, Johar shared the release date of the movie.
“There’s nothing like family and I always believe - we must celebrate that. The feeling, the emotion...the togetherness! #JugJugJeeyo is a celebration of FAMILY! Coming to cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022,” he wrote.
Directed by Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” fame, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who returns to the big screen after seven years.
Neetu Kapoor was last seen in “Besharam”, which featured her actor son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.
The team began filming in November last year for the movie and in December 2020, the shooting briefly came to a halt after Mehta, Neetu Kapoor and Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19.
“Jug Jug Jeeyo” also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.
