Left Menu

‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ to release in June 2022

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022, the makers announced on Saturday.The family comedy drama is backed by filmmaker Karan Johars Dharma Productions. In a Twitter post, Johar shared the release date of the movie.Theres nothing like family and I always believe - we must celebrate that.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 16:54 IST
‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ to release in June 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022, the makers announced on Saturday.

The family comedy drama is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In a Twitter post, Johar shared the release date of the movie.

“There’s nothing like family and I always believe - we must celebrate that. The feeling, the emotion...the togetherness! #JugJugJeeyo is a celebration of FAMILY! Coming to cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022,” he wrote.

Directed by Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” fame, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who returns to the big screen after seven years.

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in “Besharam”, which featured her actor son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

The team began filming in November last year for the movie and in December 2020, the shooting briefly came to a halt after Mehta, Neetu Kapoor and Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19.

“Jug Jug Jeeyo” also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021