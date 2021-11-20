Left Menu

Varun, Kiara wedding look in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' out, set to release on June 24

The makers of the much-awaited film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' have unveiled the film's release date and the first look on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 17:13 IST
Varun, Kiara wedding look in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' out, set to release on June 24
Still from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of the much-awaited film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' have unveiled the film's release date and the first look on Saturday. The film, which boasts a powerful star cast including actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Kiara took to her Instagram handle and posted an exciting little clip in a wedding invitation theme, unveiling the film's release date. She added the caption, "We love together, we celebrate together - and that's a family that stays together! Celebrate with us...#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June 2022."

Further, she shared stills from a wedding scene of the film, featuring her as the bride in red and Varun's character as the groom. The pictures also showcase other lead members of the cast, dressed for the wedding. Directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year.

The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot, which was one of the reasons for the movie shoot to pause for some time. Mark your calendars as the family drama is all set to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021