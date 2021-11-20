Varun, Kiara wedding look in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' out, set to release on June 24

The makers of the much-awaited film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' have unveiled the film's release date and the first look on Saturday. The film, which boasts a powerful star cast including actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Kiara took to her Instagram handle and posted an exciting little clip in a wedding invitation theme, unveiling the film's release date. She added the caption, "We love together, we celebrate together - and that's a family that stays together! Celebrate with us...#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June 2022."

Further, she shared stills from a wedding scene of the film, featuring her as the bride in red and Varun's character as the groom. The pictures also showcase other lead members of the cast, dressed for the wedding. Directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year.

The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot, which was one of the reasons for the movie shoot to pause for some time. Mark your calendars as the family drama is all set to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022. (ANI)

