Odd News Roundup: 'Don't get caught napping' - pillow fighting enters combat sports arena; Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'Don't get caught napping' - pillow fighting enters combat sports arena

Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring when Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) holds its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. Steve Williams, the man with the dream of turning childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing.

Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub

Paris St-Germain soccer star Kylian Mbappe and Chinese Olympic diving champion Zhang Jiaqi became godparents on Thursday to two baby pandas born at a French zoo earlier this year. In a ceremony at Beauval Zoo, the three-month-old twin cubs Yuandudu and Huanlili nuzzled each other in a specially made mobile pen, at times trying to lift themselves onto their still weak limbs

