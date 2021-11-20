Left Menu

Veteran actor Hema Malini conferred with Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award at IFFI Goa

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday has been conferred with the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which kickstarted in Goa today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 21:36 IST
Veteran actor Hema Malini conferred with Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award at IFFI Goa
Hema Malini receiving the award (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday has been conferred with the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which kickstarted in Goa today. Union Minister Anurag Thakur who presented her with the honour had earlier announced on Thursday that she would be given the award. Along with the veteran actor, lyricist and chairperson, CBFC, Prasoon Joshi will also be presented with the same award.

According to Thakur, Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi's contribution "to the field of Indian cinema spread over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations." Founded in 1952, the film festival is held annually to celebrate the excellence of world cinema. This year, it's being held from November 20 to November 28.

The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the Entertainment Society of Goa, Government of Goa. The festival provides the perfect platform for understanding and appreciating the film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021