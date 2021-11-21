Odd News Roundup: 'Don't get caught napping' - pillow fighting enters combat sports arena; Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
'Don't get caught napping' - pillow fighting enters combat sports arena
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring when Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) holds its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. Steve Williams, the man with the dream of turning childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing.
Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub
Paris St-Germain soccer star Kylian Mbappe and Chinese Olympic diving champion Zhang Jiaqi became godparents on Thursday to two baby pandas born at a French zoo earlier this year. In a ceremony at Beauval Zoo, the three-month-old twin cubs Yuandudu and Huanlili nuzzled each other in a specially made mobile pen, at times trying to lift themselves onto their still weak limbs
