Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his 'rock'
Star cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday morning treated his fans with an adorable picture with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.
- Country:
- India
Star cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday morning treated his fans with an adorable picture with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. In the Instagram photo, the couple can be seen making cute facial expressions while twinning in white T-shirts.
For the caption, Virat chose to add a few words in praise of Anushka. He called her his "rock." Virat's post has brought a smile to everyone's faces.
"How cute," a fan commented. "King with his Queen," another one wrote.
Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in a close ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen
- Virat
- Anushka Sharma
- Anushka
- Italy
- Vamika
- Virat Kohli
ALSO READ
Anushka Shetty announces new film on birthday
Anushka Shetty announces new project with Mahesh Babu P on her birthday
Rana Daggubati shares birthday wishes for Kamal Haasan, Anushka Shetty, Trivikram Srinivas
T20 WC: Want to see Virat lead India for one last time in shortest format, says Wasim Akram
Anushka Sen prepares a classic bhog this Diwali