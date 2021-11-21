Left Menu

Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his 'rock'

Star cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday morning treated his fans with an adorable picture with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 11:11 IST
Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his 'rock'
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday morning treated his fans with an adorable picture with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. In the Instagram photo, the couple can be seen making cute facial expressions while twinning in white T-shirts.

For the caption, Virat chose to add a few words in praise of Anushka. He called her his "rock." Virat's post has brought a smile to everyone's faces.

"How cute," a fan commented. "King with his Queen," another one wrote.

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in a close ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021