'Star Wars: Ahsoka' ropes in Natasha Liu Bordizzo to play Sabine Wren

Dawson will reprise her role of Jedi Knight survivor Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after making the characters live-action debut in The Mandalorian.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-11-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 11:42 IST
Disney Plus series ''Star Wars: Ahsoka'' has tapped actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo to play a pivotal part in the show.

According to Deadline, Bordizzo will be taking on the character of Sabine Wren, which first appeared in the ''Star Wars Rebels'' animated series.

Sabine Wren is a young Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist, Imperial Academy dropout and a former bounty hunter with expert knowledge of weapons and explosives.

''Star Wars: Ahsoka'', featuring Rosario Dawson in the lead, is a spin-off from the streaming platform's hit series ''The Mandalorian''. Dawson will reprise her role of Jedi Knight survivor Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after making the character's live-action debut in ''The Mandalorian''. The character of Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in animated show''Star Wars: Clone Wars and Rebels''.

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” comes from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the team behind Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian”.

Filoni will write the series and executive produce it along with Javreau.

Actor Hayden Christensen will also return to play Anakin Skywalker in the show. Plot details are currently under wraps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

