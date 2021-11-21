Left Menu

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Thank God' books July 2022 theatrical release

Actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-led slice of life comedy Thank God is set to hit cinema halls on July 29, 2022, makers announced on Sunday.Thank God is helmed by filmmaker Indra Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 12:46 IST
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Thank God' books July 2022 theatrical release
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-led slice of life comedy ''Thank God'' is set to hit cinema halls on July 29, 2022, makers announced on Sunday.

''Thank God'' is helmed by filmmaker Indra Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. It is co-produced by Yash Shah. ''The much-anticipated film 'Thank God' is all set to bring you joy next year. This hilarious slice of life film with a message will release on 29th July 2022,'' a note from the makers read.

Kumar has helmed dramas like ''Dil'', ''Beta'', ''Ishq'', ''Mann'' in the '90s before changing gears and directing comedy franchises like ''Masti'' and ''Dhamaal''.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Malhotra had said ''Thank God'' is a sweet, contemporary film with a ''lovely message''.

''For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. 'Thank God' talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever,'' the ''Shershaah'' actor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021