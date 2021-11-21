Entertainment Society of Goa announces special section for Goan films at IFFI
- Country:
- India
The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Sunday announced a special section for Goan films during the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
The IFFI was inaugurated on Saturday here.
ESG Vice Chairman Subhash Faldesai told reporters at the IFFI venue that eight films will be screened in the section that will be part of the festival.
Three member jury chaired by filmmaker and actor S V Rajendra Singh Babu along with Prashantanu Mohapatra (cinematographer) and Pramod Pawar (actor and filmmaker) as its members had selected the films for the section which includes seven non-feature films and one feature film, Faldesai said.
The premier section will showcase -- ''Gagan'', a non-feature film produced by Suraj Kerkar and directed by Brijesh Kakodkar; ''Limits'' (non-feature film), which is produced and directed by Vardhan Kamat; ''Kupamcho Daryo'' (non-feature film) backed by Arjun Shinde and directed by Himanshu Singh, and feature film ''D'Costa House'' produced by Dr Mrs Pramod Salgaoncar and directed by Jitendra Shikerkar.
The ESG is a nodal agency that hosts the IFFI. The 52nd edition of the movie gala will run till November 28.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goan
- Faldesai
- International Film Festival
- Gagan
- Mrs Pramod Salgaoncar
- Jitendra Shikerkar
- Kupamcho Daryo''
- India
- Arjun Shinde
- The Entertainment Society of Goa
- Subhash Faldesai
- Suraj Kerkar
- Pramod Pawar
- D'Costa House'
- Prashantanu Mohapatra
- IFFI
- Brijesh Kakodkar
- Himanshu Singh
- Vardhan Kamat
ALSO READ
FC Barcelona head coach Xavi excited for Camp Nou return in 'difficult moment'
Facing difficulties in making arrangements as DDA's permission to set up puja ghats awaited, say Chhath organisers in Delhi
INTERVIEW-COP26 carbon-market talks 'difficult' - but hopes for breakthrough, says Norway minister
Unpalatable remarks on social media against judges; when you see hard work they do, difficult for us to comprehend: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
J-K passing through a most difficult phase: Gupta