Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's glamour and glitter-filled pyjama party
Pictures have surfaced from the pool and pyjama party hosted by the much-in-love newlyweds of B-town -- Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.
- Country:
- India
Pictures have surfaced from the pool and pyjama party hosted by the much-in-love newlyweds of B-town -- Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who adores the couple, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the party along with the caption, "Only wedding where I could wear my nighty n rubber chappals #pyjama party.. #rajpatra #bestwedding @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa I still have a hangover."
For this super cool party, Patralekhaa wore a glittery shirt with a red tube top and black trousers with sporty shoes. Rajkummar posed with a quirky expression as Farah pushed him out of the frame.
For this special day, he wore a glossy blue biker jacket, paired with dark harem pants. Farah also shared glimpses from the pool party on her Instagram Story, adding the quirky caption, "Pool khile hain gulshan gulshan..#poolparty."
The couple, who shared the news of their Chandigarh wedding on November 15, had been dating each other for a long time. They have shared screen space in Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut film 'Citylights'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bollywood
- Patralekhaa
- Farah
- Chandigarh
- Khan
ALSO READ
Fitness studio apologises for posting 'racially insensitive' Diwali video on Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic as he completes 52 years in Bollywood
Chris Pratt gets support from mother-in-law Maria Shriver over Instagram post controversy
Deepika Padukone marks 14 years in Bollywood with video from first film
Deepika Padukone clocks 14 years in Bollywood