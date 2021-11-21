Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's glamour and glitter-filled pyjama party

Pictures have surfaced from the pool and pyjama party hosted by the much-in-love newlyweds of B-town -- Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:33 IST
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's glamour and glitter-filled pyjama party
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pictures have surfaced from the pool and pyjama party hosted by the much-in-love newlyweds of B-town -- Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who adores the couple, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the party along with the caption, "Only wedding where I could wear my nighty n rubber chappals #pyjama party.. #rajpatra #bestwedding @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa I still have a hangover."

For this super cool party, Patralekhaa wore a glittery shirt with a red tube top and black trousers with sporty shoes. Rajkummar posed with a quirky expression as Farah pushed him out of the frame.

For this special day, he wore a glossy blue biker jacket, paired with dark harem pants. Farah also shared glimpses from the pool party on her Instagram Story, adding the quirky caption, "Pool khile hain gulshan gulshan..#poolparty."

The couple, who shared the news of their Chandigarh wedding on November 15, had been dating each other for a long time. They have shared screen space in Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut film 'Citylights'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021