Box Office: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs

The box office ain't afraid of no ghosts. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a sequel to the sci-fi comedy classic, collected $44 million in its opening weekend, a better-than-expected result. It's a sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local movie theater, provided there's something broadly entertaining to be found there.

'It's going to be scary but ... fun' - Cardi B on hosting American Music Awards

Rapper Cardi B said she is scared but excited about hosting for her first time when she presides over the American Music Awards on Sunday. The New York native said she knew the job would be a lot of work, but said she wanted to check it off her bucket list.

Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada dies aged 84 -reports

Japanese costume designer Emi Wada, who won an Oscar for her work on Akira Kurosawa's 1985 movie "Ran", has died aged 84, local media reported on Sunday, citing her family. Wada died on Nov. 13 and a service was held with family and close friends, according to the reports, without citing a cause of death.

Advocacy group Time's Up to be 'rebuilt' after findings of missteps

Time's Up, the group founded in Hollywood almost four years ago amid an outcry over sexual harassment, said on Friday it would undergo a "major reset" after a report found confusion about its mission, poor communication and other missteps. The group, created with big-name stars and much fanfare in January 2018, gave employees no clear guidance about their work and was seen as too close to Hollywood and Democratic politicians, said the report by an outside consultant. Time's Up commissioned the study following public criticism.

Venezuela claims Guinness World Record for largest orchestra

Venezuela's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras - known as "El Sistema" - has set a new Guinness record for the world's largest orchestra with 8,573 musicians playing together, the country's government said on Saturday. A week ago more than 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes as they sought to beat a Russian record that was set two years ago.

