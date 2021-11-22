Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'Don't get caught napping' - pillow fighting enters combat sports arena

Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring when Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) holds its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. Steve Williams, the man with the dream of turning childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing.

