Reuters Odd News Summary
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
'Don't get caught napping' - pillow fighting enters combat sports arena
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring when Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) holds its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. Steve Williams, the man with the dream of turning childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing.
Also Read: Florida woman loses over $700,000 in ''grandparent scam''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida