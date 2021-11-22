Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs; Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel Saudi performance and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs

The box office ain't afraid of no ghosts. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a sequel to the sci-fi comedy classic, collected $44 million in its opening weekend, a better-than-expected result. It's a sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local movie theater, provided there's something broadly entertaining to be found there.

Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel Saudi performance

The woman who was engaged to marry Jamal Khashoggi has asked singer Justin Bieber to cancel his scheduled Dec. 5 performance in Saudi Arabia's second-largest city Jeddah, urging him to not perform for the slain Saudi journalist's "murderers."

Hatice Cengiz wrote an open letter to the singer published on Saturday in the Washington Post in which she urged Bieber to cancel the performance to "send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics."

Factbox-Key winners at the 2021 American Music Awards

The fan-voted American Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday hosted by Cardi B. Following is a list of winners in key categories;

K-pop's BTS snags top prize at American Music Awards

K-Pop band BTS was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Sunday just four years after making their first appearance on the fan-voted show. The seven member band from South Korea beat veteran Taylor Swift, rapper Drake, pop singer Ariana Grande, teen phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and Canadian The Weeknd for the night's biggest prize - artist of the year.

Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada dies aged 84 -reports

Japanese costume designer Emi Wada, who won an Oscar for her work on Akira Kurosawa's 1985 movie "Ran", has died aged 84, local media reported on Sunday, citing her family. Wada died on Nov. 13 and a service was held with family and close friends, according to the reports, without citing a cause of death.

