Warner Bros to re-release 1999's 'The Matrix' in Indian theatres on Dec 3

Pictures on Monday announced that it will be re-releasing 1999 blockbuster movie The Matrix on December 3, ahead of the worldwide theatrical premiere of the fourth installment The Matrix Resurrections on December 22.The Matrix, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, was directed by Wachowski sisters -- Lana and Lilly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Warner Bros. Pictures Monday announced that it will be re-releasing the 1999 blockbuster movie ''The Matrix'' on December 3, ahead of the worldwide theatrical premiere of the fourth installment ''The Matrix Resurrections'' on December 22.

''The Matrix'', featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Laurence Fishburne, and Hugo Weaving, was directed by Wachowski sisters -- Lana and Lilly. They directed the other two installments -- ''The Matrix Reloaded'', ''The Matrix Revolutions'' -- both of which came out in the year 2003. The upcoming fourth film, ''The Matrix Resurrections'', is written and directed by Lana Wachowski.

The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

