'SNL' star Peter Aykroyd passes away at 66

Peter Aykroyd, former 'Saturday Night Live' comedian, writer and brother of actor Dan Aykroyd, has died. He was 66 when he breathed his last.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:51 IST
Late Peter Aykroyd (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
A title card during the episode read 'Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021'. The show also paid tribute on its Twitter account by sharing a short film starring the late comic titled 'The Java Junkie'. However, the cause of the star's death has not been revealed, as per People magazine.

A title card during the episode read 'Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021'. The show also paid tribute on its Twitter account by sharing a short film starring the late comic titled 'The Java Junkie'. However, the cause of the star's death has not been revealed, as per People magazine.

Like his older brother Dan, Peter got his start in showbiz as a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto. He joined 'Saturday Night Live' for one season in 1979, serving as both a writer and cast member. During his year-long tenure on the series, he earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a variety or music program.

Peter also worked alongside Dan in various other projects, including the films 'Coneheads and Dragnet'. The two also co-wrote the 1991 comedy-horror film 'Nothing but Trouble', which starred Chevy Chase, John Candy, Demi Moore and the elder Aykroyd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

