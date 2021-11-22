Kartik Aaryan shares birthday selfie, receives wishes from Ayushmann Khurrana, Anees Bazmee

As actor Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on Monday, he shared a super happy selfie with a birthday cake on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture in which he can be seen wearing a neon sweatshirt and posing with a goofy smile. He is also holding a chocolate cake with the words "DHAMAKA BOY" on it.

He added a quirky caption, "Phir se birthday aaya. Phir se khushiyan laaya. Sab 2-2 baar wish karo mujhe !!" Fans and celebrities flooded the post with quirky wishes.Singer-actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday bday... like that?"

Tennis player Sania Mirza added, "Happy birthday." Several celebrities shared birthday wishes for the star on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture on his Instagram Story in which he can be seen whispering something into the birthday boy's ear. He wrote, "Ab jo main tujhe bol raha hoon, bata mat diyo kisi ko. Btw Happy Birthday!"

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' director Anees Bazmee shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting with Kartik and looking at him with a smile. He wrote in the caption, "To the man who defines charm and talent, Janamdin Mubarak @kartikaaryan. Hope you have a Dhamakedaar birthday!"

Many other stars including Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and more wished the birthday boy on his special day through social media. A day before his birthday, Kartik attended the screening of his latest release 'Dhamaka' at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. (ANI)

