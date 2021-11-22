Anushka Ranjan is all praises for husband Aditya Seal

A day after tying the knot with actor Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan penned a heartfelt note for him. "Since the day I've known you I haven't had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we're headed towards forever together, Adi you're my smile and you make me so happy," she wrote on Instagram.

Anushka thanked Aditya for "choosing me everyday and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth." "Now let's go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get sealed," she added.

Anushka and Aditya were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed. The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'.

They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)