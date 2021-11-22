Left Menu

Anushka Ranjan is all praises for husband Aditya Seal

A day after tying the knot with actor Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan penned a heartfelt note for him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:42 IST
Anushka Ranjan is all praises for husband Aditya Seal
Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after tying the knot with actor Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan penned a heartfelt note for him. "Since the day I've known you I haven't had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we're headed towards forever together, Adi you're my smile and you make me so happy," she wrote on Instagram.

Anushka thanked Aditya for "choosing me everyday and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth." "Now let's go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get sealed," she added.

Anushka and Aditya were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed. The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'.

They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021